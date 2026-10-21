Investing in New Mexico’s Future Means Investing in Higher Education

This November, New Mexico voters will consider two important ballot initiatives that will support educational opportunity, strengthen communities and expand access to the resources students and residents need to learn, grow and succeed. General Obligation Bond 3 for Higher Education and General Obligation Bond 2 for Libraries invests in the educational infrastructure and resources that serve New Mexicans statewide.

For Western New Mexico University, General Obligation Bond 3 will provide $3 million for infrastructure and facility improvements on the Silver City campus. These funds will help renovate and upgrade learning and training spaces while protecting the significant public investment New Mexicans have already made in the university. Modern, safe and functional facilities are essential to providing students with the environments they need to pursue their education and prepare for meaningful careers.

Importantly, the bond is supported through existing general obligation bond capacity, with no increase in property tax rates if approved. It offers an opportunity to maintain and improve education and training facilities while supporting the long-term needs of students, faculty, staff and our community.

The impact of General Obligation Bond 3 extends well beyond a single campus. The measure would support capital improvements at higher education institutions throughout New Mexico, including $116 million for a new University of New Mexico School of Medicine. These investments strengthen the infrastructure that supports teaching, research, workforce development and expanded educational opportunities for students across the state.

Higher education contributes to the economic vitality of the communities it serves. Investments in campus infrastructure support construction activity, local businesses and employment while helping institutions maintain the facilities needed to educate future generations. A strong university in southwest New Mexico is a critical part of our educational, economic, and civic landscape.

General Obligation Bond 2 for Libraries is equally important. This initiative would provide funding for public, tribal and academic libraries throughout New Mexico to purchase books, e-books, academic databases and other essential educational resources.

At Western New Mexico University, J. Cloyd Miller Library serves as an important hub for students, whether they study on the Silver City campus or pursue their degrees online. The library provides access to essential academic research resources, including the university’s largest academic research database and the Nursing and Allied Health database. These resources help students conduct research, strengthen their academic work and access specialized information relevant to their fields of study.

For online students, access to digital research materials is particularly important. These resources extend the university ‘s academic reach beyond the physical campus, helping students access scholarly information and research tools regardless of where they live or study.

The importance of libraries extends beyond the WNMU campus. Public and tribal libraries connect people with reliable information, educational resources, and opportunities for lifelong learning. Academic libraries support the research and teaching that drive discovery and prepare students for professional careers. Investing in these institutions helps sustain access to knowledge and supports the educational needs of communities throughout the state.

The November election will determine whether these investments move forward. I encourage you to learn more about both initiatives, review the available information and participate in this year’s election.

At Western New Mexico University, preparing students for their futures is inseparable from our broader mission to advance educational opportunity with purpose.