What Tuesdays Election Results Mean for Higher Education – President Jose E. Coll

Tuesday, voters across New Mexico and the nation made their voices heard in this year’s historic midterm election. Among the many important decisions before voters, I had a close eye on the results of General Obligation Bonds 2 and 3 as well as Constitutional Amendment 3. I am pleased to share that all three measures received overwhelming support, representing an important investment in the future of higher education in New Mexico.

General Obligation Bond 2 will provide continued funding for public and tribal libraries, ensuring they have the resources to expand collections, acquire books and strengthen digital access to information and knowledge. The cultural, academic, and historical significance of our libraries cannot be overstated. They are places where discovery begins and possibilities become realities. From groundbreaking research that has taken humanity to the depths of the ocean and the far reaches of space to our youngest discovering new worlds and adventure within the pages of a book, libraries remain essential to an informed and engaged society.

Through voter support, J. Cloyd Miller Library will continue its important work of providing the academic resources, research tools, and learning support that serve our students, faculty, and the broader community. This investment reinforces the vital role libraries play in advancing education and expanding access to knowledge in communities urban and rural alike.

Additionally, voter approval of General Obligation Bond 3 for Higher Education will make $3 million in funding available to Western New Mexico University. These resources will allow us to upgrade and modernize campus facilities, helping ensure a safe and accessible learning environment for current and future Mustangs.

From research conducted in our campus laboratories to hands-on instruction in our welding and construction facilities to meaningful engagement happening in our online classrooms, these investments strengthen the educational experiences and opportunities we provide. They also help position WNMU to meet the evolving needs of our students and communities we serve throughout the region.

The passage of Constitutional Amendment 3 will change the process for appointing members to the governing Boards of Regents at New Mexico colleges and universities. This change has the potential to broaden the pool of qualified candidates, creating greater opportunities for individuals with the experience, commitment and passion to serve in these critically important leadership positions.

The support of New Mexico voters is an investment in the people, potential and promise of higher education. At WNMU, we will continue building on that investment by creating opportunities with purpose, transforming lives through education and empowering generations of students to shape a stronger future for themselves and the communities they call home.

Go Mustangs,